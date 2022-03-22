Driver Leads Officers on Slow Pursuit on I-805 During Morning Commute

A driver was taken into custody after leading police on a slow-speed pursuit that came to an end during the morning commute on Interstate 805.

Two adults and two children were in a red sedan that led police from Chula Vista to National City at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, Chula Vista police Lt. Gino Grippo said.

Police are still investigating why the driver did not pull over when he was initially stopped for "an equipment violation" near Mc Intosh Street and Broadway, but Lt. Grippo said the driver may be new to the U.S. and wasn't sure what to do when police attempted to stop the car.

SkyRanger 7 was overhead as the sedan drove at low speeds, at times on the shoulder of the interstate, as commuters sped past. About 10 police vehicles were in tow.



Police said the pursuit didn't surpass speeds more than 60 miles per hour.

When the car came to a stop, officers quickly surrounded the driver with guns drawn. The driver and a passenger were taken into custody but it remained unclear whether they would be facing any charges. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest details.