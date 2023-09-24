OCEANSIDE

Driver killed in Oceanside rollover crash

The 21-year-old resident of Camp Pendleton was the only person in his Ford F-150, police said

By Danielle Smith

Patroll car of Oceanside Police
NBC 7

A 21-year-old driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Oceanside, authorities said.

Oceanside police responded to the traffic collision around 5:30 p.m. at Oceanside Boulevard, just west of Vine Street.

The driver, a resident of Camp Pendleton, was the only person in his Ford F-150. He was trapped in the vehicle and unresponsive, according to Oceanside Police Department's spokesperson Jennifer Atenza.

The Oceanside Fire Department worked to extricate the driver.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity is being withheld until authorities notify next of kin.

The man was driving westbound on Oceanside Boulevard when he lost control of his Ford F-150, the preliminary investigation indicated. The vehicle then rolled over and came to a stop while upside down.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

