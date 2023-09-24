North County Transit District stops all train traffic due to fallen tree in Carlsbad

North County Transit District stopped all train traffic on Sunday after a tree fell in Carlsbad, according to the agency.

Tracks between Carlsbad Village Station and Poinsettia station are closed, NCTD said in a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, at around 8:30 p.m.

At this time All Train traffic has been stop due to a fallen tree. Tracks are closed between Carlsbad Village Station and Poinsettia station. Updates to follow when more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/5rHXZSI1p6 — NCTD Service Alerts (@NCTD_alerts) September 25, 2023

It is unclear when the tracks will reopen.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.