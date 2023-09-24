traffic

North County Transit District stops all train traffic due to fallen tree in Carlsbad

Tracks between Carlsbad Village Station and Poinsettia station are closed, NCTD said

By Danielle Smith

North County Transit District stopped all train traffic on Sunday after a tree fell in Carlsbad, according to the agency.

Tracks between Carlsbad Village Station and Poinsettia station are closed, NCTD said in a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, at around 8:30 p.m.

It is unclear when the tracks will reopen.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.

