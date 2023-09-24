3-year-old boy thrown from SUV in I-8 crash; suspected DUI driver arrested

A 3-year-old boy was ejected from a vehicle whose driver allegedly was under the influence, and four other children were also injured when the vehicle crashed on a San Diego freeway, authorities said Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 8 near the Qualcomm Way on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The boy who was ejected suffered major injuries and was taken to Rady's Children's Hospital. The four other children also were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not immediately available.

The driver was a 26-year-old man from San Diego. He was driving a green Ford Expedition and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.