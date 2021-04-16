Driver Flees After Hitting Elderly Woman in Mission Valley Shopping Center

Authorities reached out to the public Friday for help identifying a hit-and-run motorist who left a pedestrian seriously injured near a Mission Valley shopping center.

The crash happened shortly before 2:15 p.m. Wednesday near the Lowe's store on in the Fenton Marketplace shopping center, according to San Diego police. Ikea and Costco are also anchors of the shopping plaza.

A 71-year-old woman was walking near the front entrance of the store when she was struck by a motorist driving a gold 2003-model four-door Honda Accord, California license plate 4ZNN918, police said. The motorist fled the scene without checking on the victim.

A witness followed the suspect but lost sight of the Honda in the North Park area, according to police, who said the car sustained moderate front-end damage and might also have damage to the right side of the windshield.

The victim suffered a fractured right femur and multiple head lacerations, police said. She remained hospitalized in serious condition Friday morning.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the hit-and-run driver is asked to call SDPD's traffic division at 858-573-5002 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.