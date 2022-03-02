Driver Detained After Making Bomb Threat at MCAS Miramar Gate: USMC

A driver was detained at the gate of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Wednesday after they claimed to have a bomb in their vehicle, a base spokesperson confirmed.

The driver approached the gate off Pomerado Road at around 3 p.m. and made the claim, according to MCAS Miramar spokesperson Captain Matt Gregory.

The driver was detained and the vehicle was searched. No evidence of explosives was found, Gregory said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The gate closed at around 3:10 p.m. and reopened just before 5. San Diego Police Department officers responded, but the department did not comment on the incident.

No other information was available.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Earlier this month, a sailor was arrested at the main gate of Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado after bomb-making materials were found in his pickup truck.

The bomb-making materials were not assembled into an explosive device, a base spokesperson said.

NBC 7's Dana Griffin ahs what we know so far.