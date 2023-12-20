Driver causes series of freeway collisions before stealing woman's car with her kid inside: San Diego CHP

A driver who caused a series of freeway collisions before stealing a woman's car with her child in the back seat was taken into custody Wednesday night in East San Diego County.

The driver caused multiple collisions on Interstate 8 near I-805 in Mission Valley, according to the CHP. A few miles later at the Lake Murray Drive off-ramp, he hit a Toyota Prius. He exited his vehicle and then stole the Prius, possibly assaulting the female driver in the process, the CHP said.

The woman's 6-year-old child was in the backseat of the Prius when the suspect stole it, according to the CHP. The suspect got back on the freeway and witnesses followed. He drove east until pulling over somewhere near the Mollison Avenue off-ramp in El Cajon where he ditched the Prius and ran away, the CHP said.



Witnesses helped lead El Cajon Police Department officers to the suspect and they took him into custody, according to the CHP.

The child was able to give officers their mother's phone number and they were reunited with family members soon after. The mother was taken to the hospital after the alleged assault, the CHP said.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.