Drive-In Movies Roll On at Westfield North County

Drive-in movies might be considered old school but in these pandemic times, the drive-in has made a bit of a comeback. In San Diego’s North County, a pop-up drive-in at a mall hopes to give folks something safe to do throughout the month of September.

As part of an ongoing drive-in series that began with some concerts earlier this month, Westfield North County plans to host weekly drive-in movie events at the Nordstrom parking lot at the mall in San Diego’s North County. The entrance is off Beethoven Drive.

The drive-in will run on Thursday and Friday nights in September. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the screenings start at 8 p.m. There are enough spaces for more than 250 cars to enjoy the movies while keeping the proper social distance.

Karli Cadel Photo

The movie line-up includes all kinds of classic family favorites, so bring the little ones. Here’s what’s playing:

Sept. 3: “Cars”

Sept. 10: “Inside Out”

Sept. 11: “Jurassic Park”

Sept. 17: “Tangled”

Sept. 18: “Mamma Mia!”

Sept. 24: “Shrek”

Sept. 25: “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark”

Organizers plan to continue the drive-in movies at Westfield North County in October and November, and those schedules will be announced in the coming weeks.

The rules for the drive-in follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. Here’s how it works: attendees will park in a spot, stay inside their cars, and leave the lot when the event is over. RVs and campers are not permitted. If you exit your car for any reason (like to use the restroom), you must wear a mask. Staff at the event will wear masks and PPE.

The Drive-In Movies at Westfield North County series is being hosted in partnership with the California Center for the Arts Escondido (CCCAE). Tickets cost $50 per car, and a portion of sales helps support the CCCAE’s visual and performing arts programming. The center is also using a portion of sales to help raise funds for local organizations including the Escondido Community Foundation and the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling (800) 988-4253. Organizers said $20 snack packs can be purchased online before the events, which include classic drive-in snacks like pretzels, popcorn, candy, licorice, and crackers. There is no alcohol allowed at this event. Drive-in dinner boxes and special deals will also be available at the event through select restaurants at the mall.

Karli Cadel Photo

