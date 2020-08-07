Drive-In Movies, Concerts Coming to Westfield Mission Valley and North County

Load the kids into the car because there’s something to do safely on this pandemic weekend (social distance and all): a new, pop-up drive-in event that’ll help support Feeding San Diego.

Westfield Mission Valley plans to host “Movies Under the Stars” this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the mall’s parking lot area over by Chipotle and Pei Wei, across from the Target parking lot. There will be two entrances to the drive-in: one off Camino de la Reina and the other off Camino del Rio North.

The parking lot will open at 7 p.m. each night, and the movies will start at 8:30 p.m. The pop-up drive-in costs $10 per car and organizers say all profits from ticket sales will be donated to Feeding San Diego as that organization continues to help locals impacted by hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.

Drive-in tickets can be purchased ahead of time here.

So, what’s playing on the big screen this weekend?

On Friday, it’s the 2016 pet-centric flick, “The Secret Life of Pets,” and on Saturday, the sweet 1994 movie, “The Little Rascals.” On Sunday, the minions will take over the screen in a showing of 2010’s “Despicable Me.”

To follow safety measures and practice proper social distancing, all attendees must stay in their cars throughout the screenings. Surfaces around the lot will be cleaned and all staff will be wearing face masks, organizers said. RVs and campers are not permitted. When the screenings are over, all cars must leave the lot.

Oh, and if you’re thinking about movie snacks, you have some options. Each paying car will receive a goodie bag filled with chips, candy, and a drink. Snacks will also be sold inside the lot, but no alcohol is allowed at the event. Select Westfield Mission Valley restaurants will also be offering discounts on takeout or outdoor dining orders; just show them your ticket to snag those deals. You could also bring a homemade picnic or snacks and munch in the car.

Drive-In Concerts

Now, if you can’t make it to this drive-in this weekend, Westfield plans to host another mall parking lot pop-up next weekend focused on both movies and music.

In partnership with the California Center for the Arts Escondido, Westfield North County will host a series of concerts on Aug. 13, Aug. 15 and Aug. 16.

The “Rockin’ Retro Drive-In Movies + Concerts” will focus on the “era of drive-ins, muscle cars and classic music,” fittingly starting with an Aug. 13 screening of “Grease.”

On Aug. 15 and Aug. 16, it’s all about music with a drive-in concert performed by Christian Hoff and Travis Cloer, who shared the stage in the Tony Award-winning “Jersey Boys.” The duo will perform hits from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s by legends like Little Richard, Sam Cooke, and Smokey Robinson.

The California Center for the Arts Escondido said this drive-in series will take place in the Nordstrom parking lot at Westfield North County. The entrance will be off Beethoven Drive; the lot will open at 6:30 p.m. and the events will start at 8 p.m.

The same rules as the Mission Valley event apply here: attendees will park in a spot, stay inside their cars, and leave the lot when the event is over. RVs and campers are not permitted. If you exit your car for any reason (like to use the restroom), you must wear a mask. Event staff will wear masks and PPE.

Tickets cost $40 per car and can be purchased ahead of time via the Center here. Proceeds will support artists struggling during the pandemic.

Organizers said $20 snack packs can be purchased online before the events, which include classic drive-in snacks like pretzels, popcorn, candy, licorice, and crackers. There is no alcohol allowed at this event.

