Dozens of Lightning Strikes Reach Ground in San Diego County Tuesday Night, Drier Weather Ahead

A storm system that produced hundreds of lightning strikes across Southern California on Tuesday will dry up slightly Wednesday for San Diego County.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday's storm produced 1,023 cloud-to-cloud lightning strikes and 386 cloud-to-ground strikes across SoCal. In San Diego County alone, nearly 90 cloud-to-ground strikes were recorded with the majority concentrated along the coastline or over ocean waters with some over the mountains, according to NWS Meteorologist Brandt Maxwell.

Wednesday's weather pattern would be similar but less torrential, mostly affecting the mountain areas as the storm system makes its way northwest across the region.

"We're going to be a lot drier than yesterday," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "So yesterday, we had the afternoon and evening showers and storms and for today the only chance is really just going to be in the mountains and its going to be a smaller chance than yesterday, too."

Tuesday's storm system came with several watches and warnings -- including a beach hazards statement and a marine weather advisory -- but none were in effect Wednesday.

The rest of the work-week was expected to be dry but another chance for showers was in the forecast for Saturday, Parveen said.

