Down to Earth: The Extinction Crisis; Africa's Last Wild Dogs

The African painted dog, also known as the African wild dog, like so many species is being pushed near extinction.

There are fewer than 6,000 painted dogs remaining in the wild in Africa. Habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict are the primary threats to painted dog populations.

Painted dogs have a distinct appearance, with long legs, large rounded ears, and unique patchy brown, black, white, red, and yellow coat patterns. They live in packs, with a strong social structure and have an enormous range, sometimes covering as much as 40 miles a day.

NBC 7’s Dagmar Midcap traveled to South Africa to document efforts being made to save this species.

NBC 7's Dagmar's next half-hour Down to Earth, Extinction Crisis special is coming up later this month. She provided a sneak peak.

Following the lead of conservation experts, Midcap tracked a pack of painted dogs by air and land, received a hands-on look at the collaring process, and was part of an urgent search to save a dog with a snare wire wrapped around her neck.

Midcap came in contact with dozens of people making a difference, but two key organizations that led her journey were Nkombe Rhino and Endangered Wildlife Trust. Both organizations are great resources for more information on how you can help save painted dogs, or if you just want to learn more information.

Remember these animals cannot save themselves, they need our help.