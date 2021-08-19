Doordash Driver Shot in Face in Linda Vista

A man who was shot in the face while delivering food for Doordash Thursday night in Linda Vista is expected to survive his injuries, San Diego police said.

The driver had just picked up an order from Jack in the Box on Linda Vista Road when he was shot, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

He was shot at least once in the cheek and crashed into a traffic signal pole near a Chevron gas station, Jamsetjee said.

The victim's injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time, according to Jamsetjee. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There was no suspect description, and the events leading up to the shooting were unclear.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information is available.