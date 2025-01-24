Domestic violence suspect arrested after hitting SDPD officer with vehicle

A San Diego Police officer was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle driven by a 65-year-old man in the Wooded Area neighborhood of Point Loma, officials said Friday.

William Stephens was booked into jail Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer and domestic violence charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and dissuading a witness, the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, officers were sent to a residence in the 3500 block of Inez Street in response to a domestic violence call involving a married couple, SDPD said.

"According to the initial radio call, the suspect had hit, threatened and cut the victim on the hand with a knife," SDPD said. Police said Stephens also broke the woman's phone while she was calling 9-1-1.

The woman and another family member left the residence together, police added. As police officers approached the residence on foot, Stephens got into his Jeep and began to drive away, police said. "The suspect quickly swerved directly at an officer and struck him with the (Jeep)," which then hit mailbox and another vehicle parked nearby, according to the SDPD.

Other officers took Stephens into custody, police said, adding the alleged crime "was captured on video by a law enforcement helicopter."

The SDPD's Homicide Unit was called in to investigate, collect evidence and interview witnesses. Police did not release the officer's name, but said he suffered right wrist and leg injuries, and remains hospitalized.

"Fortunately, these injuries are going to be non-life-threatening," police said.

The 64-year-old victim suffered injuries, but was not hospitalized for them, according to police.

Police urged anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 619- 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.