Domestic Violence Call Leads to Homicide Investigation in Chula Vista

Police are seen at the scene of the crime
Police are investigating a homicide after neighbors called to report domestic violence after hearing a woman screaming in Chula Vista.

Officers responded to the call at around 1:38 a.m. on the 500 block of Oxford Street.

Once officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found the man, believed to be the husband, had fled the scene and found a woman deceased, Chula Vista Police Sgt. Andrea Mayorga said.

Police did find three children all to be under the age of nine at the scene. The children were not harmed, Mayorga said.

As of 4 a.m. police had not located the suspect, but they do believe where he may have gone.

CVPD is conducting an investigation.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

