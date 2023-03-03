Dog Dies After Microwave Catches Fire, Spreads to Rancho Bernardo Townhomes

A microwave electrical malfunction sparked a fire that killed a dog, displaced two families and damaged two townhouses in a Rancho Bernardo residential fourplex on Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The blaze in the 17400 block of Fairlie Road broke out shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took crews about 25 minutes to put out the fire, SDFRD Battalion Chief Mark Reece said. The personnel were able to confine the flames to one of the adjoining residences, but another sustained smoke and water damage.

"Unfortunately, we lost one pet today, (but had) no firefighter or civilian injuries," Reece said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents of the damaged homes arrange for emergency shelter.