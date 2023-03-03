San Diego Lands on Top 20 List of ‘Happiest Places to Live,' Other San Diego Cities on List

If you're looking for a happy place to call home, look no further than San Diego - the sunny city by the sea has just been named one of the top 20 "happiest places to live" in the U.S. by WalletHub.

According to WalletHub's new "2023's Happiest Cities in America" report, location can play a big role in how happy -- or unhappy-- people in different parts of the country are. To create the report, the finance website says it "drew upon various findings of positive-psychology research in order to determine which among more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities is home to the happiest people in America."

"We examined each city based on 30 key indicators of happiness," the report goes on to say, "ranging from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day."

San Diego received a total score of 63.90 out of 100, representing the maximum happiness.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The city that ranked the happiest on the list is Fremont, California, which earned top scores in the report's "emotional and physical well-being" category.

The city that ranked dead last on the list, the report shows, is Detroit, Michigan.

Seven of the cities on the list were all from California. Chula Vista ranked 25 and Oceanside ranked 36.

Here's which cities scored the highest -- or happiest, rather:

Fremont, CA San Jose, CA Madison, WI Overland Park, KS San Francisco, CA Irvine, CA Columbia, MD Sioux Falls, SD South Burlington, VT Burlington, VT Seattle, WA Bismarck, ND Oakland, CA Huntington Beach, CA San Diego, CA Scottsdale, AZ Minneapolis, MN Yonkers, NY Aurora, IL Fargo, ND

Here's the full report from WalletHub.