Does San Diego know pandas? Take this quiz to test your knowledge

Now that the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is home to two beautiful giant pandas again, you may have learned a thing or two about the bears. But do you truly know them? Put your panda knowledge to the test here.

Scroll for the explanations.

The first pair of giant pandas to be in San Diego in years will make their big debut on Thursday. If you’re planning to go see them, there are a few things you need to know, reports NBC 7’s Dana Williams.

Explanations:

Where are giant pandas found in nature?

Giant pandas live in the mountains of southwestern China and in damp, misty forests, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

2. Pandas are some of the most vocal of all bears.

True. Pandas love talking. One of the most distinctive of the panda vocalizations is their "bleat," which sounds similar to lamb or goat sounds. It's how pandas say "hello!" They also honk, huff, bark and growl.

3. What is the most important plant for the giant panda?

Bamboo. Pandas spend 12 hours eating bamboo DAILY.

4. Pandas have a fast reproductive rate.

False. During an entire year, there is only one 2-3-day period where a female panda is receptive to breeding.

5. How big are giant panda cubs when they're born?

About the size of a stick of butter at birth. Pandas cubs are born pink, have short white hair and are totally helpless. Panda mamas care deeply for their cub, cradling it in one paw and holding it tightly to her chest. For days after birth, the mother will not leave her den, even to eat or drink (and that's saying a lot, given how much they eat).