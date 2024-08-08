Panda-monium: You can now see the pandas at the San Diego Zoo. Here's how

What to Know Yun Chuan and Xin Bao are the first pandas to enter the United States in 21 years

Since arriving in late June, the pair have been acclimating to their home in the newly renovated habitat at the San Diego Zoo

The San Diego Zoo is offering three ways to experience the giant pandas





The day has finally arrived. San Diegans can finally greet two giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo.

Pomp and circumstance surrounded the public debut of Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, the first pandas to enter the U.S. in 21 years. The kick-off ceremony Thursday was set to be attended by local officials and other dignitaries, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

Yun Chuan and Xin Bao arrived in San Diego back in June and have since been acclimating to their home in the newly renovated habitat: Panda Ridge.

Panda Ridge will open to the public at noon on Thursday.

The zoo describes Panda Ridge as "four times larger than the San Diego Zoo's previous panda habitat and is inspired by famous geological formations in China, emulating mountains, canyons, and cliffs." Panda Ridge also features new shade trees for climbing, a diverse array of plants, and rolling hillsides that allow Yun Chuan and Xin Bao to navigate and explore vertically.

Yun Chuan is nearly 5 years old and is described as mild-mannered, gentle and lovable. He is the son of Zhen Zhen (pronounced jen jen) who was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2007 to parents Bai Yun (pronounced bye yoon) and Gao Gao (pronounced gow gow). The first character of his name, "Yun," is a nod to his grandmother Bai Yun, who lived at the San Diego Zoo for 23 years, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. The second part of his name, "Chuan," means “big river,” and is a nod to the province of Sichuan, where he’s from.

Xin Bao is a nearly 4-year-old female who is described as a "gentle and witty introvert with a sweet round face and big ears," according to a zoo statement. Her name means a "new treasure of prosperity and abundance."

Female giant panda Xin Bao on the left and Yun Chuan, a nearly five-year-old male giant panda, on the right.

Here are 3 ways to experience the giant pandas

The San Diego Zoo offers three ways to experience the giant pandas at the zoo.

Timed Tickets:

When you arrive at the zoo, you can scan the ticket QR code on signs located throughout the zoo, select an available time and then head to the timed ticket line at the Panda Ridge at your designated time. You can also request help at any admission booths for the time tickets.

Standby line:

No ticket is needed to join the standby line at the Panda Ridge. You can start making line anytime from 9:30 a.m. until the giant pandas are off exhibit or the zoo closes.

Early morning pandas walking tour:

The 60-minute early morning tour is where an expert guide will lead you to exclusive viewings of the giant pandas. The tour is available at an additional cost of $92+ a person and is not included with admission. All tour participants require a ticket, regardless of age. The tours are scheduled to start at 8:15 a.m.

California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed California Panda Day on Thursday for the panda's public debut.

The proclamation reads in part "As the San Diego Zoo welcomes visitors to Panda Ridge this week, I encourage Californians to take this unique opportunity to appreciate one of the most iconic wildlife species and recognize the important partnerships at work to help them thrive for generations to come."

Be prepared for Pandamonium 🐼🎋



We’ve proclaimed tomorrow, August 8th, as California Panda Day in celebration of the giant pandas debuting at the San Diego Zoo! #PandaDayCAhttps://t.co/8S6sUb1dAS — California Governor (@CAgovernor) August 7, 2024

The City of San Diego alerted residents and tourists about the potential increased traffic around Balboa Park starting Thursday and the remainder of August.

People visiting the San Diego Zoo can take advantage of a free shuttle that will pick up and drop off at the Inspiration Point parking lot where parking is free. Additionally, public transportation is recommended, with bus lanes along Park Boulevard allowing buses to travel more easily, and Rapid 215 and Route 7 provide direct access to the San Diego Zoo.