An eight-year-old Fishing Cat named "Miso-Chin" has recently joined the San Diego Zoo, coming from the Denver Zoo, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

These types of cats are special as they have webbing between their toes making them strong swimmers and fishers, and can weigh up to 31 pounds, according to the San Diego Zoo's website.

Miso-Chin is said to have been acclimating well to his new habitat, which is located at the zoo's Tiger Trail section. He is described by the zoo as "confident, smart, and a quick learner who loves the water."

The water loving feline came to the San Diego Zoo as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) Program which aims to promote long-term sustainability and biodiversity in animal populations.

The species' habitat consists of wetlands located in Southeast Asia, and it's population status is considered vulnerable.

Their status is being monitored as almost 50% of wetlands in Southeast Asia are disappearing as the human population grows, according to the San Diego Zoo.

In a statement the zoo explains that these areas are "affected by issues with pollution, over-farming and over-fishing by humans, and drainage, among others." They add that people can help save these habitats by making sure the products they purchase support a better use of the land.