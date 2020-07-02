Do You Know Who Killed This Skateboarder?

San Diego police are offering a reward for help finding the hit-and-run driver who killed a skateboarder in Ocean Beach last month.

Cameron Loren, 25, was skating in the middle of Voltaire Street between Bolinas and Soto streets at about 10:30 on the night of Thursday, June 4, when a car headed west came around a curve and hit Loren from behind. Loren died at the scene, and the driver of the car, a light-colored sedan, never stopped, fleeing the scene.

According to Loren's Facebook page, he had been employed at both the OB Garden Cafe and the Ocean Beach People's Organic Food Market. Friends posting on the page said he cared deeply about environmental issues and loved music.

The roof and windshield of the car involved in the killing may have been damaged, investigators said in a news release issued on Thursday.

Police are asking the public for tips about the driver, their car or any information connected to the fatal hit-and-run. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477. Anybody with information leading to an arrest in the case may get a reward of up to $1,000.