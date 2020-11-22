Do COVID-19 Curfews Work? Expert weighs in

The spread of COVID-19 is now at a critical level in San Diego County. We are currently under the purple tier which means more restrictions and a curfew.

“Before all this, there was music, live music, and now you’re rushed to get off your table,” said Jessie Villegas, Chula Vista resident.

The curfew started Saturday. From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., people are ordered to stay home, except for essential activities.

And while some people say it's the only way to help combat the rapid rise in cases, others don't think it will help.

“People are getting tired of being at home,” said Victor Gonzales, resident of Chula Vista.

But Dr. Edward Cachay, infectious disease specialist for UC San Diego, says this is not the time to let our guard down.

“Right now the spread of the virus is at its peak,” said Dr. Cachay. “It uses to not be as fast, in our prior first wave of the virus. We are in a very ominous situation where we need to do something.”

And the curfew is a start, says Dr. Cachay.

“Remember what grandma use to say ‘nothing good happens after midnight,’ said Dr. Cachay. “But really what that is telling us that most likely after 10 p.m. people who are gathering are maybe drinking, maybe socializing without a mask and once they are drinking maybe they are less precautious.”

He says he doesn't know if a curfew will be the solution but hopes that people at least take it as a warning that things are getting worse.

“If it doesn't work then we’ll probably have to go into another lockdown,” said Dr. Cachay. “And I think that's what the authorities are telling us, that we are all in this together, we need to be conscious of what we’re doing so we can prevent another major shutdown.”

Critics say the curfew could cause people to move to an after-party inside a home with less ventilation.