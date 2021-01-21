Dino-Mite Fun: Dinosaur Drive-Thru Experience to Return to Del Mar

Following a successful week and roaring good time at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in early January, the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru announced it will return to San Diego County in just a couple of months.

Because “the Jurassic Quest dinosaurs thought San Diego was so nice,” the drive-thru experience will return to the fairgrounds in March, according to the exhibit.

More than 70 animatronic dinos will be featured in the social distancing-friendly event, where families, children and those fascinated by the prehistoric creatures can see replicas of the mighty beasts up close and personal. The interactive experience displays the dinosaurs in realistic settings and allows visitors to see them move and roar.

To make the exhibit as realistic as possible, the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru worked with paleontologists to make sure their dinosaurs accurately reflect what they looked like and how they moved. The audio tour for the exhibit is available in English and Spanish.

With the event being a completely drive-thru experience, visitors will be able to stay in comfort and social distancing safety of their own vehicles. Masks are mandatory at the exhibit, even while guests are in their car.

The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru will be back at the Del Mar Fairgrounds from March 26 to April 4. Tickets are now available online and cost $49 per vehicle.