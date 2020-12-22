Roaring Good Time: Traveling Dinosaur Exhibit Heading to Del Mar

Families, children and dinosaur aficionados can indulge in some prehistoric fun the first week of the new year as Del Mar hosts a drive-thru dino experience.

The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru is making its way to Southern California early next year and its first stop will be at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. There, attendants can catch sight of replicas of prehistoric creatures that once stomped the grounds of the earth.

The touring dinosaur exhibit features dinos both large and small, and even has a 50-foot megalodon on display. More than 70 animatronic dinosaurs will be featured in the exhibit and guests will have the chance to see them roar and move – and one may even swing their tail toward at them.

Attendants will be able to experience the event from the comfort of their own vehicles in this drive-thru exhibit. The exhibit is scheduled to run at the following locations:

Jan. 1 to 10 – Del Mar Fairgrounds in San Diego County

Jan. 15 to 31 – Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena

Feb. 5 to 14 – OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa

Feb. 19 to 28 – Fairplex in Pomona

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, guests must wear masks in areas they are allowed to exit their cars. Social distancing is mandated at the event and all dinosaurs and workstations are sanitized multiple times a day.

Tickets for each vehicle are $49 and the audio tour is available in both English and Spanish. Accommodations can be made for visitors who are hearing impaired.

For more information on the event, or to purchase tickets, click here.