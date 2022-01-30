Did You Feel It? A 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks San Diego

Did you feel it?

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake rocked San Diego Sunday morning.



The earthquake was reported at around 9:46 a.m. at the Palomar Observatory which is about 40 miles north-northeast of San Diego, USGS reported.

The earthquake was felt by NBC 7 viewers in Oceanside, Poway and in Chula Vista.

Luca Danti, a viewer on Facebook said, "Oh, yes..yes, long loud rumbling and some seconds of shaking...our cat felt it very well too."

Penny Ferguson King, a viewer on Facebook, said, "Felt it good in downtown Ramona!"

Dr. Lucy Jones a seismologist, also chimed in on Twitter about the earthquake felt in San Diego.

We just had a small M4.0 quake near Mt. Palomar and the Elsinore fault. Do we think it is on the Elsinore fault? And what does that mean? Read on... https://t.co/3WUrl7LhmU — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) January 30, 2022

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.