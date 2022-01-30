earthquake

Did You Feel It? A 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks San Diego

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Did you feel it?

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake rocked San Diego Sunday morning.


The earthquake was reported at around 9:46 a.m. at the Palomar Observatory which is about 40 miles north-northeast of San Diego, USGS reported.

The earthquake was felt by NBC 7 viewers in Oceanside, Poway and in Chula Vista.

Luca Danti, a viewer on Facebook said, "Oh, yes..yes, long loud rumbling and some seconds of shaking...our cat felt it very well too."

Penny Ferguson King, a viewer on Facebook, said, "Felt it good in downtown Ramona!"

Dr. Lucy Jones a seismologist, also chimed in on Twitter about the earthquake felt in San Diego.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

