Developers flock to the South Bay to join Gaylord Pacific on Chula Vista's Bayfront

Chula Vista’s Bayfront was a lonely place for decades. Much of the industries left. No one new wanted to invest.

That was then.

Now? Now, Chula Vista’s Bayfront is on the verge of a massive development boom with the new Gaylord Pacific construction acting as the catalyst.

The 1,600-room resort hotel and convention center is slated to open in the summer of 2025. In the meantime, developers are riding its coattails of success. The Pacifica Companies are set to break ground on their ambitious Amara Bay development one block away from Gaylord Pacific. The 35-acre project will include a 250-room hotel, seven towers with 1,500 condominiums, and 400,000 square feet of commercial and office space.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“We truly believe that Chula Vista is a growth area and has a lot of untapped potential, especially down here on the Bayfront,” said Jack Straw, the project manager for Amara Bay. “Our project, through phases one and two will probably add a little over 2,000 jobs.”

About a mile away from Amara Bay will be the Bayview Point development. That project is nestled along the 5, between Chula Vista’s E and F Streets. A MountainWest Real Estate spokesman said that development will include a 400-room Marriott Hotel, 200 affordable homes, and additional condos and apartments. The spokesman expected the roughly $900-million Bayview Point to break ground within the year.

Both projects coupled with the ambitious Gaylord Pacific will generate tens of thousands of jobs and millions of dollars annually for the region.

“All of that money will go into the city's coffers to help with services,” said Straw.

Gaylord Hotels have inspired similar construction booms around their projects. Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colorado was built in the middle of a field between the airport and Denver. A few years later, the surrounding area is populated with neighborhoods, businesses and numerous hotels.