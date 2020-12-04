Deputies Investigating Shooting at a Marijuana Dispensary in Unincorporated El Cajon

The San Diego Sheriff's Department are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one person injured at a marijuana dispensary in unincorporated El Cajon Friday.

Police got a call at around 12 p.m. of a shooting on the 1600 block of N 2nd St. It is unclear if the shooting happened inside the dispensary or outside.

A victim with a gunshot wound was found at a nearby gas station where they were taken to. Police said he was transported to a local hospital where they are undergoing surgery. No information was released on their extent of injuries.

The suspect is at large, police said. No description has been released.

Watch Commander: Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1600-block of N 2nd St in unincorporated El Cajon. Victim is being taken to hospital and the suspect is at-large. Heavy police presence, please avoid the area. @SDSOLakeside — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 4, 2020

Police have blocked N 2nd Street between Adobe Lane and El Rey Avenue in both directions as they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

