San Diego Sheriff’s Department

Deputies Investigating Shooting at a Marijuana Dispensary in Unincorporated El Cajon

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one person injured at a marijuana dispensary in unincorporated El Cajon Friday.

Police got a call at around 12 p.m. of a shooting on the 1600 block of N 2nd St. It is unclear if the shooting happened inside the dispensary or outside.

A victim with a gunshot wound was found at a nearby gas station where they were taken to. Police said he was transported to a local hospital where they are undergoing surgery. No information was released on their extent of injuries.

The suspect is at large, police said. No description has been released.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one person injured at a marijuana dispensary in unincorporated El Cajon Friday.

Police have blocked N 2nd Street between Adobe Lane and El Rey Avenue in both directions as they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Sets Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases

California 2 hours ago

So-Cal On Track for Stay-At-Home Order After Meeting ICU Bed Capacity Trigger

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Sheriff’s DepartmentshootingMarijuana Dispensary
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us