MLB

On Friar Podcast: Padres Stack Gritty Wins, Continue Second Half Surge

The Friars are streaking but how long can they keep it up?

By Derek Togerson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Major League Baseball's All-Star break ended on July 19. Maybe it's the significance of that particular number. Whatever is happening, since that date the Padres have caught fire.

With their sweep in Pittsburgh the Friars have won all six of their series and gone a robust 14-3 since the break, playing against a slew of playoff-caliber opponents. Have they hit a hot streak? Or are they just this good?

Those are some of the questions we try to answer on the new On Friar Podcast.

NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp break down the winning stretch and try to determine what kind of lame Derek is.

