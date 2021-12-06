Deadly Crash on Southbound I-5 Backs Up Traffic Near Camp Pendleton

A deadly crash on southbound Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton was causing traffic delays during Monday's morning commute.

California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said a vehicle crashed into the center divide near Las Pulgas Road south of San Onofre before 3:20 a.m. Officers found the vehicle on its side.

Update: SB I-5 south of Las Pulgas, three right lanes blocked due to a traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) December 6, 2021

One person died in the crash and another was injured. Medics transported the injured person to Scripps La Jolla Medical Center, Latulippe said.

All lanes of southbound I-5 were shut down as officers responded to the crash. By 6 a.m., some lanes had reopened but traffic was backed up.

No other information was immediately available.