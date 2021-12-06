camp pendleton

Deadly Crash on Southbound I-5 Backs Up Traffic Near Camp Pendleton

By Christina Bravo

CHP said a person died in a crash on I-5 near Camp Pendleton.
A deadly crash on southbound Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton was causing traffic delays during Monday's morning commute.

California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said a vehicle crashed into the center divide near Las Pulgas Road south of San Onofre before 3:20 a.m. Officers found the vehicle on its side.

One person died in the crash and another was injured. Medics transported the injured person to Scripps La Jolla Medical Center, Latulippe said.

All lanes of southbound I-5 were shut down as officers responded to the crash. By 6 a.m., some lanes had reopened but traffic was backed up.

No other information was immediately available.

