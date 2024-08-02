Dangerously Hot temperatures head to parts of San Diego County

Dangerously hot temperatures are in the forecast Friday in parts of San Diego County with an excessive heat watch in effect in the desert communities.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch from Saturday morning through Tuesday evening in Banning and the San Gorgonio Pass where high temperatures are expected between 110 and 115 and lows between 87 and 90.

An excessive heat watch for San Diego County deserts will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until 11 p.m. Monday. The heat watch is also in effect for the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

Breezy conditions are in the forecast in the valleys where highs are expected between 87 and 92 Friday.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Trending warmer for the weekend🥵



Inland areas and especially the deserts will be noticeably warmer by Saturday. The deserts could see highs above 110 degrees with inland areas in the 90s. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the deserts this weekend. #cawx #socal pic.twitter.com/2ZBNlICk27 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 1, 2024

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

During hot and humid weather, your body's ability to cool itself is challenged in ways you may not expect. Stay #WeatherReady by learning the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses. https://t.co/ihZJ1hmzXJ pic.twitter.com/Wk7OgWLN6Y — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 1, 2024

Thursday brought thunderstorms and flash flood warnings for East County.

There were 1,350 lightning strikes, with 142 of those being cloud to ground, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe. One ground strike lightning was photographed in Santee by viewer Randy Siegel.

There is a chance of thunderstorms for Friday afternoon mainly for the mountains into the high desert with strong gusty winds, lightning and brief heavy rainfall, the NWS said.

It will be drier from Saturday through Monday with less than a 15% chance of thunderstorms for the mountains each afternoon along with very hot days and very warm nights for inland areas.

Friday temperatures: