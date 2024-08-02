First Alert Forecast

Dangerously Hot temperatures head to parts of San Diego County

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors

By City News Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Dangerously hot temperatures are in the forecast Friday in parts of San Diego County with an excessive heat watch in effect in the desert communities.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch from Saturday morning through Tuesday evening in Banning and the San Gorgonio Pass where high temperatures are expected between 110 and 115 and lows between 87 and 90.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

An excessive heat watch for San Diego County deserts will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until 11 p.m. Monday. The heat watch is also in effect for the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

Breezy conditions are in the forecast in the valleys where highs are expected between 87 and 92 Friday.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

Hot Weather in San Diego

San Diego County Jun 4

Need to cool off? Check out these San Diego County ‘Cool Zones' as dangerous heat heads to SoCal

Pets Jul 25

Booties. Indoor dog parks. And following the vet's orders. How to keep pets cool this summer

Thursday brought thunderstorms and flash flood warnings for East County.

There were 1,350 lightning strikes, with 142 of those being cloud to ground, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe. One ground strike lightning was photographed in Santee by viewer Randy Siegel.

There is a chance of thunderstorms for Friday afternoon mainly for the mountains into the high desert with strong gusty winds, lightning and brief heavy rainfall, the NWS said.

It will be drier from Saturday through Monday with less than a 15% chance of thunderstorms for the mountains each afternoon along with very hot days and very warm nights for inland areas.

Friday temperatures:

  • Coast: mostly to partly cloudy, chance shower - upper 70s
  • Valleys: mostly to partly cloudy, chance shower - low to mid 90s
  • Mountains: PM Chance T-storm - 90s
  • Desert: PM Chance T-Storm - 105-110

This article tagged under:

First Alert Forecast
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us