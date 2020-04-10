Dan Fouts Released From NFL Broadcast Duties; Drew Brees to Join NBC Sports

We won't know for a while if there is an NFL season in 2020 but there are major moves being made in the football broadcasting world and they involve a couple of former Chargers quarterbacks.

Since 1988 Dan Fouts has been a staple of national football broadcasts, calling either the NFL of NCAA games of the week as a respected color analyst. He most recently teamed with Ian Eagle to make up the #2 crew for National Football League coverage on CBS.

Notice the past tense because according to multiple published reports Fouts has been let go by CBS Sports. His contract expired at the end of the 2019 season and the network decided not to work out a new deal. With their massive investment in Tony Romo, who signed a 10-year, $180 million deal in February, it is not out of the question to think they needed to drop some of their more veteran talent.

Fouts spent his entire 15-year Hall of Fame playing career with the San Diego Chargers. After retiring in 1987 he started his TV career with CBS before moving to ABC's Monday Night Football. He also called college games with the legendary Keith Jackson before moving back to CBS. He could be in the mix to return to ESPN, who has been looking for a new analyst after whiffing on Peyton Manning and Romo.

ESPN was also trying to land Drew Brees when his playing career was over but lost out to NBC Sports. Brees, who signed a 2-year, $50 million contract with the Saints through 2021, has reportedly agreed to transition to the broadcast booth after retirement.

Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns (and a boatload of other things). It's expected that he'll start as an analyst for NBC's Notre Dame football broadcasts and contributor to "Football Night in America," then some time down the road take over as the main analyst for "Sunday Night Football."

Brees started his playing career in San Diego but found superstardom in New Orleans.