SDPD

Cyclist Hit by Car, Killed in Mission Valley: Police

The deadly crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Camino Del Rio South, the San Diego Police Department said

By NBC 7 Staff

Generic police car lights.

A man riding his bicycle in San Diego’s Mission Valley area Tuesday night was hit by a car and killed, San Diego police confirmed.

The bicyclist was riding west in the bike lane along the 2100 block of Camino Del Rio South just before 9 p.m. At the same time, a woman was driving east in the westbound lane, the San Diego Police Department said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The woman hit the bicyclist with the front left corner of her 2018 Nissan Sentra; he died at the scene.

Police said the driver was not hurt. At this point, DUI is not suspected.

Local

California recall election 24 hours ago

Live Results: Recall Effort Fails, Newsom Retains Office

San Diego County Sep 7

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 1,031 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Reported

The name of the cyclist killed in the crash was not immediately released by officials.

This article tagged under:

SDPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us