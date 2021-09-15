Cyclist Hit by Car, Killed in Mission Valley: Police

A man riding his bicycle in San Diego’s Mission Valley area Tuesday night was hit by a car and killed, San Diego police confirmed.

The bicyclist was riding west in the bike lane along the 2100 block of Camino Del Rio South just before 9 p.m. At the same time, a woman was driving east in the westbound lane, the San Diego Police Department said.

The woman hit the bicyclist with the front left corner of her 2018 Nissan Sentra; he died at the scene.

Police said the driver was not hurt. At this point, DUI is not suspected.

The name of the cyclist killed in the crash was not immediately released by officials.