Customers dismayed at Logan Heights Walmart closing

People in the Logan Heights neighborhood of San Diego are losing a grocery option. Walmart announced it’s closing two of its locations in February, one in El Cajon and the other in Logan Heights.

“I think it’s great for me, plus the neighborhood. It’s real convenient for me,” said South Park resident, Shane Evans.

Evans said he’s a frequent shopper and visits the 2121 Imperial Ave. location two to three times a week, but said his latest trip to the store was not the normal everyday crowd. People are flocking to this location to stock up before the store closes for good.

“The reason I came out yesterday, I get my ribeye steaks here. I go in there and there’s nothing,” Evans said.

The announcement has left customers sad and confused.

“This is where I come and get my medicine. I need to get my medicine somewhere,” said Logan Heights resident, Hilda Aguiar.

Shoppers are trying to wrap their brains around venturing out even further to find what they need.

“Albertsons, that’s the next closest store. One right off of Market Street, but the prices there are a little outrageous. There’s a Smart & Final close by, there’s a Costco,” Evans said.

According to Wallet Hub, the cost of food has gone up 3.1% since November 2020.

Nutrition insecurity in the 92102

The San Diego Hunger Coalition said finding a feasible alternative will be harder than you think. It shows for the zip code 92102, where the Imperial Avenue Walmart Marketplace is located, 15,000 people are experiencing nutrition insecurity and the rate of nutrition insecurity is 30%.

Customers said they're sad to see it go, but are hopeful for the future of the building.

“Hopefully they’ll do something that’s going to benefit the neighborhood,” Evans said.

A Walmart spokesperson said the company decided to close these two stores because they have not performed as well as Walmart had hoped, and were unable to meet lease renewals with the property managers.