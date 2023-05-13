The Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach has been fully reopened, the city of San Diego announced Saturday.

The west end of the pier was temporarily closed as a safety precaution because the structure appeared to be damaged during winter storms, officials said.

A consultant's inspection determined that while the pier sustained minor damage, it is safe for public use.

The cottages on the pier were not closed.

The owners closed off a portion of the pier in March.

The wooden structure in Pacific Beach is approaching its centennial in 2027.

