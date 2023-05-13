Pacific Beach

Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach Fully Reopened

The wooden structure is approaching its centennial in 2027.

The Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach has been fully reopened, the city of San Diego announced Saturday.

The west end of the pier was temporarily closed as a safety precaution because the structure appeared to be damaged during winter storms, officials said.

A consultant's inspection determined that while the pier sustained minor damage, it is safe for public use.

The cottages on the pier were not closed.

The owners closed off a portion of the pier in March.

The wooden structure in Pacific Beach is approaching its centennial in 2027.

