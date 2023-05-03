Public Portion of Crystal Pier in San Diego's Pacific Beach Is Closed Now Too

One of San Diego's most iconic, most photographed, most loved spots is largely closed to the public.

Pedestrians on Crystal Pier, at the foot of Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach, hoping to walk the 475 feet to the end of the structure are now blocked by a small white picket fence just past the cottages on the pier.

To the south, the Ocean Beach Pier is also closed. The 56-year-old landmark, which is one of the longest piers on the West Coast, has been closed to the public since January, when high surf stripped the pier, which goes out nearly 2,000 feet, of some wood railings during a series of winter storms. The city has yet to issue an estimate when the concrete and rebar pier might be reopened.

Meanwhile, the wooden structure in Pacific Beach, which is approaching its centennial in 1927, has been closed since at least April 8, when an NBC 7 employee walked by and snapped photos of the picket fence.

NBC 7 reached out to the city of San Diego for more information and was told that the proprietors of the Crystal Pier Hotel, the owner of a section of the pier near shore where the cottages are, noticed some storm damage to the outer one-third of its length, which the city owns. The city said it believes it's safe for visitors to the cottages.

"The hotel controls access to the pier via its property, so it has closed the pier to public access for the public section of the pier as a safety precaution," city spokesman Benny Cartwright told NBC 7 in an email this week.

Cartwright said San Diego had hired a consultant to examine the portion of the pier the city owns and to determine what repairs were needed.

Sadly, there is no estimate for a timetable for the reopening of Crystal Pier.

There is a third pier within the confines of the city of San Diego, the Elle Browning Scripps Memorial Pier, which is part of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. NBC 7 has a request in to Scripps for an update on the condition of that pier. Another pier, this one in Oceanside, is undergoing repairs now, with the city spending $5.5 million this year to upgrade pipes and parts that are nearing their age limits.