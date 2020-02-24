Criminal Case Dismissed Against ICE Officer Arrested After Alleged Road-Rage Incident

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who was arrested in 2019 after a road-rage incident while off-duty has had the case against him dismissed, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

A battery charge against Billy Brickett stemming from the confrontation was dropped Monday after a judge ruled he had completed the terms of a plea agreement, which included a year-long child abuse class, 40-hours of community service and anger management.

Brickett was first arrested on May 18, 2019, after he and another driver threatened each other on Dennery Road near Palm Avenue and Interstate 805 in Otay Mesa.

The confrontation spilled over in a parking lot and the two exited their vehicles to continue fighting, according to the second person involved in the confrontation, Ray Drayton.

Drayton filed a civil lawsuit against Brickett for alleged unlawful detention, use of unreasonable force, false imprisonment and other acts. The civil case is scheduled to continue on July 2, 2020.