Crews to Break Ground for National City YMCA's Aquatic Center

Progress will continue for a South Bay community center as a groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday for the construction of an aquatic center at a local YMCA.

The Jackie Robinson Family YMCA in National City is still one of the few locations in the county without a pool but beginning Thursday, crews will start working on constructing a new state-of-the-art facility for the community.

Upon completion, the public aquatic center will boast a six-lane swimming pool that will be 25 yards in length and a splash pad for young families to enjoy. Multiple programs and classes that focus on swimming lessons and on water safety will be available, and the facility will serve as an overall space to beat the heat.

Renovations were made to the Jackie Robinson YMCA building that were completed in 2017, but they did not include a swimming pool. Thursday’s groundbreaking will mark the start of Phase 2 of the renovation with a focus on the aquatic center, thanks to the $5 million Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez secured for the facility.

Gonzalez will be joined at 2 p.m. Thursday by Assemblywoman Akilah Weber, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, YMCA President and CEO Todd Tibbits, Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe and YMCA community leaders and donors for the groundbreaking ceremony.