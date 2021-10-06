San Diego Blood Bank

San Diego Blood Bank Issues Call For Blood as Supplies Run ‘Dangerously' Low

Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds, and be in general good health

By City News Service

Getty Images

San Diego Blood Bank issued an urgent call for blood donations Tuesday, particularly from type O-positive donors, as supply across the country has reached "dangerously low levels" -- an uncommon occurrence for this time of year.

With the recent COVID-19 case surge and continued spreading of the Delta variant, San Diego Blood Bank and other blood centers across the country are experiencing an abnormal decline in donor turnout. Additionally, mobile blood drives normally hosted by schools and businesses continue to be canceled. These collection challenges have disrupted the nation's blood supply, resulting in low inventories of blood products for patients in need.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"All types are needed, but San Diego Blood Bank's average monthly supply of O positive blood is the lowest it's been in over a decade," said Claudine Van Gonka, director of community relations and marketing for the blood bank. "It is critical that we stabilize our blood supply so hospitals are not forced to alter treatment for some patients or cancel surgeries."

In addition to donations, San Diego Blood Bank is urging individuals, schools, businesses and other community organizations to host blood drives. To date, SDBB has a three-day or less supply of most blood types on the shelves. A seven- to 10-day supply is considered ample.

Local

San Diego County Oct 4

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 390 New COVID Cases, Plus Another Round of the Golden State Stimulus Payments

Guajome Regional Park 7 hours ago

Teen Sexually Assaulted at Oceanside Campground, OPD Investigating

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds, and be in general good health. Eligible blood donors can schedule an appointment at SanDiegoBloodBank.org or calling (619) 400-8251.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego Blood BankSan DiegoBlood DonationsBlood bank
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us