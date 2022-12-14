fire

4 Businesses Destroyed in Webster Fire: SDFD

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Firefighters respond to the scene of a blaze at a strip mall in San Diego's Webster neighborhood on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
Four businesses were deemed a total loss following a three-alarm commercial fire in San Diego's Webster neighborhood, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The blaze was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at a strip mall on the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue. There, flames could be seen on the roof of area businesses.

Authorities believe the fire began in a dumpster and spread to the buildings. No injuries have been reported in connection with the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

