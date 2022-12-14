With Average Now at $4.539, San Diego County Gas Keeps Dropping

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Wednesday to its lowest amount since Nov. 3, 2021, decreasing 2.8 cents to $4.539.

The average price has dropped 33 consecutive days, decreasing 96.6 cents, including 2.2 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 66 times in 70 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.896.

The average price is 17.8 cents less than one week ago, 93.9 cents lower than one month ago and 9 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 35th consecutive day, falling 3.1 cents to $3.214, 14.1 cents less than one week ago, 55.9 cents lower than one month ago and 10.9 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 59.1 cents over the past 35 days, including 1.7 cents Tuesday. It is $1.802 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

The lower prices are "saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.