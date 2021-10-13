COVID-Halted Visits to San Diego-Area Jails Set to Resume

Family and friends of inmates at San Diego-area jails will be allowed to make in-person visits beginning Friday, ending a two-month suspension of the privilege due to the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

The visits -- available by appointment only, no walk-ins allowed -- will operate under strict health protocols, with mandatory measures including face coverings, physical distancing, bodily temperature screenings, and limits of one adult and one child per appointment, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday.

Visitations to the department's seven jails were suspended in mid-August following an outbreak of coronavirus infections among inmates.

Instructions on how to schedule visits are available online.