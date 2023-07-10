Cover-up protecting Marines after missing teen found in Camp Pendleton barracks: Teen's family

Military installations are supposed to be secure, so why was a 14-year-old missing girl with learning disabilities found in one of the barracks aboard Camp Pendleton?

It’s a question many people are asking after learning the teen from Spring Valley was miles from home at a Marine base nearly two weeks after she disappeared.

A Marine with the 1st Logistics Marine Group was questioned, but not arrested in the case which is being investigated by NCIS.

NBC 7's Dave Summer breaks down details of the investigation.

The girl’s aunt told NBC 7 she’s worried the Marines may be trying to cover up criminal behavior.

“This is extremely frustrating,” said Cassaundra Perez. “Especially since NCIS seems to be not sharing any information with us.”

She told NBC 7 that some people who work on base are “leaking” information via social media posts that could be detrimental to the case. “Right now it's sounding more that they’re trying to control the narrative that nothing was done wrong.”

Perez said she’s worried investigators will try to place the blame on her niece. She isn’t buying it.

“It’s illegal no matter how you put it. The age of consent in California is 18. Something is not right regardless,” she added.

Perez called out Marines on base, challenging them to come forward with the truth.

“Please hold your fellow service members accountable. Please be the hero you signed up to be," she pleaded.

Perez said she could not discuss the facts of the case right now, but said, “This is something bigger than anyone can imagine.”