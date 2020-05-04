County to Vote Tuesday on Framework for Reopening of Some Businesses

The County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on proposed guidelines that will provide a framework for how regional businesses should operate once they're allowed to reopen.

California is inching toward Phase 2 of its reopening plan and some businesses could return to providing in-person service as soon as Friday, according to Governor Gavin Newsom. Once Newsom clears the way, businesses in San Diego County will have to satisfy local criteria if they want to open their doors.

“These recommendations we’re outlining and forwarding today give our businesses a head start on repairing, and the state and the county will eventually give the green light," Mayor Faulconer said.

The specifics of the criteria will be known after the supervisors vote, but San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Board Chairman Greg Cox said the criteria will cover five points.

Employee health: Require Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for employees and commit to voluntary compliance with public health officials on contact tracing and testing.

Require Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for employees and commit to voluntary compliance with public health officials on contact tracing and testing. Safe worksite entry: Establish controlled entrance and exit practices to avoid queuing issues and work with the Public Health Department to create processes for employee symptom checks.

Establish controlled entrance and exit practices to avoid queuing issues and work with the Public Health Department to create processes for employee symptom checks. Workplace distancing and conditions: Evaluate occupancy and capacity to ensure proper physical distancing and keep shifts consistent with the same employees in each rotation or shift.

Evaluate occupancy and capacity to ensure proper physical distancing and keep shifts consistent with the same employees in each rotation or shift. Employee training and compliance: Ensure signage on safety requirements, such as hand washing, physical distancing and reporting procedures for employees who become ill.

Ensure signage on safety requirements, such as hand washing, physical distancing and reporting procedures for employees who become ill. Enhanced cleaning and sanitation: Develop a sanitation plan that includes frequent cleaning of restrooms, workstations, and public spaces

The creation of the guidelines was helped along by recommendations from the regional economic recovery advisory grouped formed by Faulconer and Cox in mid-April. The group includes representatives from San Diego's biggest industries, like restaurants, tourism, real estate, and more.

On Tuesday the county will have a checklist of regulations that every business must satisfy.

“We’ve said all along the governor would determine the when in reopening, and we’ll determine the how," Cox said.

Cox said the guidelines are likely to be amended, and said they are likely to appear in revisions of the county's Public Health Order.

“What we can do is help make it easier for businesses to reopen safely and smartly and smoothly as soon as possible if they have a set of guidelines to work from," Cox said.