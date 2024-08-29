County to open waitlists for three affordable housing developments

San Diego County's Housing and Community Development Services will open a waitlist Thursday for renters interested in spots at three new housing developments that feature supportive units for seniors, low-income families, and disabled adults experiencing homelessness.

Applications will become available at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at www.sdhcd.org. Applications also will be accepted in person at the HCDS office, 3989 Ruffin Road, which will open at 7:30 a.m. and have copies available, or by calling 858-694-4801.

The units are supported by Project-Based Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance. Eligible applicants will be selected from the waitlist and will pay rent equal to about 30% of their income.

"County Project Based Vouchers spur the development of much needed affordable housing in the region and are an important way the county supports the housing needs of vulnerable groups like the elderly and disabled," David Estrella, director of HCDS, said in a statement.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The waitlists open Thursday for: