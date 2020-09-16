Alpine

County to Open Erosion Control Center in Alpine for Valley Fire Victims

The center, at 2914 Tavern Road, will offer free sandbags, fiber rolls and other items to help residents stabilize properties before rains arrive and potentially trigger mudslides and debris flows

By City News Service

sandbags storm rain flash flooding
Melissa Adan/NBC 7

San Diego County will open an erosion control center in Alpine Thursday to help businesses and homeowners prevent debris flows in the areas burned by the Valley Fire.

The center, at 2914 Tavern Road, will offer free sandbags, fiber rolls and other items to help residents stabilize properties before rains arrive and potentially trigger mudslides and debris flows, county officials said.

Starting Thursday, the center will be open to business and property owners from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Appointments are not required this weekend, but will be required starting on Monday.

Local

Restaurants Aug 12

In Pandemic Times, ‘Dine Diego' Takes Over San Diego Restaurant Week 2020

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Hoping for Break From State; SDSU Ramps up Testing Efforts

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Residents and business owners can schedule an appointment to pick up erosion control materials by calling the county's stormwater hotline at 888-846-0800.

Staff will be available to advise on how to protect properties, homes, garages, sheds and other structures. Staff can also visually inspect properties and offer information on best practices to protect structures.

As of Wednesday morning, the Valley Fire remained at 17,665 acres and was 90% contained, according to a Cleveland National Forest incident page.

The conflagration, which broke out early on the afternoon of Sept. 5 off Spirit Trail and Carveacre Road in Japatul Valley, ultimately destroyed 30 residences and 31 outbuildings, damaged 11 other structures and left three firefighters injured, according to Cal Fire.

This article tagged under:

Alpinevalley fireerosionSandbags
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us