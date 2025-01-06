County Supervisors Anderson, Lawson-Remer Sworn in for 2nd term

San Diego County Supervisors Joel Anderson and Terra Lawson-Remer were sworn into office Monday to begin their second terms representing Districts 2 and 3, respectively.

The Board of Supervisors' new governing year will start minus one member: Nora Vargas, the former District 1 supervisor, announced in late December that she wouldn't serve a second term after winning re-election in November.

"Due to personal safety and security reasons, I will not take the oath of office for a second term," Vargas said in a statement last month. "It has been my honor to serve in public office during unprecedented times, including the past four years on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors."

There are multiple options facing the board, including holding a special election, appointing someone to replace Vargas or doing both.

Vargas wasn't at the Monday ceremony, according to the county Communications Office.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, who represents District 5, also didn't attend the Monday event. Desmond is preparing to attend the Tuesday regular meeting, his spokesman said.

Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe, who represents District 4, was there to witness her colleagues take their oath of office.

Taking the oath administered by his wife Kate, Anderson said it was an "honor and privilege" to represent District 2.

Later sitting at the dais, Anderson -- first elected in 2020 to replace Dianne Jacob -- said jokingly that he "spent four years leaning to turn the (audio) button," so people could hear him.

"I love my job," said Anderson, who credited members of his staff for their hard work behind the scenes.

"They've also been constituent-focused," he said, adding that every constituent will be taken care of, regardless of how they voted.

Anderson thanked his wife, saying she "has been the bedrock to our family (and) been side-by-side by me for every dream I've ever wanted to accomplish," and praised his children for their patience and support.

A former California state Legislature member, Anderson also thanked the county's 20,000 employees. "Every day that you show up and you work hard, and you do a great job, it makes me look like a rock star," Anderson said.

Anderson added that while his official flyers sent to residents may state he was responsible for county policy successes, "we all know (workers) did it."

He noted that each supervisor district is different, "and we have to be melting pot."

"We're in a boat together, paddling, not always to the same shore, but there's one thing we have in common -- if the boat sinks, nobody wants to swim," Anderson said, adding that he looked forward to working with his colleagues over the next four years.

Lawson-Remer, currently board vice chair, first joined the board after defeating incumbent Kristin Gaspar in 2020.

Sworn in by Linda LeGerette of the Cesar Chavez Service Clubs, Lawson- Remer thanked her parents.

"I wouldn't be standing here without your unwavering support," said Lawson-Remer, who also mentioned her daughter and nephews. "You're why I do this to build a better future for you and your generation," she said.

Lawson-Remer said she took her oath for her community that doesn't want to return "to the days when the Board of Supervisors was working in the shadows."

Lawson-Remer noted that some her past roles have included being a researcher, a rabble-rouser and an attorney.

However, serving as a supervisor "is one of the most rewarding, challenging, sometimes very surprising and always fulfilling jobs that I've ever had, and it's so worth it," she added.

Citing board achievements ranging from better health care access to stronger reproductive rights to progress on the Tijuana River sewage crisis, Lawson-Remer said the county will "defend the institutions that are working, fix the ones that are broken and stand up for people's rights that are under attack."

She added the board will also continue its efforts to reduce homelessness and hold polluters accountable.

"We live in an era of great change and significant division at the national level, but there seems to be an emerging consensus point that Americans can all agree on: Our society is underpinned by power structures that may benefit a disproportionate few at the expense at the rest of us, and it's up to us together to demand that laws and institutions serve not the powerful but the public," Lawson-Remer said.