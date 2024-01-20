County investigating reports of stomach illness at San Diego's safe sleeping site

Around 30 residents and four staff members at one of San Diego's safe sleeping sites reported having gastrointestinal symptoms, prompting county public health officials to investigate, the city announced Saturday.

The city received the reports from residents at the O Lot site by Balboa Park on Friday. The staff members who reported symptoms are part of the nonprofit provider Dreams For Change, according to the city.

Officials from the county's Department of Environmental Health and Quality and Public Health Services were at O Lot investigating the cause of the illness on Saturday.

"The city will take all necessary steps to protect the health and wellbeing of residents at O Lot, following guidance from county public health officials who are leading the investigation," the city said in a press release.

Those steps include sanitizing shared spaces, isolating those with symptoms, adding bathrooms and providing residents with bottled water.

The site will also stop taking in new residents during the investigation.

Around 370 people are staying in 320 tents at O Lot, according to the city. So far, there are no reports of illness at San Diego's other safe sleeping site at 20th and B streets.