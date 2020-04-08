San Diego

Costco Allowing Priority Access to Healthcare Workers, First Responders

Costco is temporarily allowing priority access to healthcare workers and first responders to its warehouses

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Costco
Getty Images

RICHMOND, CA – MARCH 06: A customer leaves a Costco store on March 6, 2014 in Richmond, California. Costco Wholesale reported a 15 percent drop in secnd quarter earnings with profits of $463 million, or $1.05 per share, compared to $547 million, or $1.24 per share, one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Wholesale retailer Costco has made different changes to its warehouses amid the coronavirus pandemic. The latest change is benefiting healthcare workers and first responders.

Costco is temporarily allowing priority access to healthcare workers and first responders to its warehouses, Costco announced on Wednesday.

Healthcare workers and first responders such as police officers, EMTs, and firefighters who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role, will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse, Costco said on its website.

Costco is temporarily allowing priority warehouse access during all open hours to healthcare workers and first...

Posted by Costco on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Last week, Costco updated its shopping policy to no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card. It also changed their hours of operation and added days to serve seniors over the age of 60, and those with physical impairments.

Costco did not give further information to when the priority access will end.

Costco, Target, Walmart to Limit Shoppers in Stores

This article tagged under:

San Diegocoronavirushealthcare workersCostco Wholesale
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us