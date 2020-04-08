Costco Allowing Priority Access to Healthcare Workers, First Responders

Wholesale retailer Costco has made different changes to its warehouses amid the coronavirus pandemic. The latest change is benefiting healthcare workers and first responders.

Costco is temporarily allowing priority access to healthcare workers and first responders to its warehouses, Costco announced on Wednesday.

Healthcare workers and first responders such as police officers, EMTs, and firefighters who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role, will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse, Costco said on its website.

Last week, Costco updated its shopping policy to no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card. It also changed their hours of operation and added days to serve seniors over the age of 60, and those with physical impairments.

Costco did not give further information to when the priority access will end.