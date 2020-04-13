Coronavirus Rapid Testing Site to Open in North County

A new rapid testing site will open in San Diego County on Monday to determine if residents have the novel coronavirus or are possibly immune to the virus.

The COVID Clinic, which was started by Orange County doctor Matthew Abinante will order thousands of COVID-19 tests to San Diegans right from the safety of their car. It’s seen success at its Westminster location in Orange County and is delivering the same service locally.

Health professionals will screen individuals and offer consultation according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control. Doctors at this one-stop shop will offer two types of tests to individuals – one that determines if someone has contracted the virus and another that will see if a person is possibly immune to it.

The coronavirus test involves a nose swab and results will be made available in a matter of a couple of days. It costs $125 per person. The second screening, which is an anti-body test, will tell individuals if they’re possibly immune to the virus. It costs $75 per person and results are available within just minutes.

No appointments or referrals are necessary for either test, but doctors highly recommend submitting a pre-test enrollment to make the process go by faster. That can be done here.

The Covid Clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at MiraCosta College’s San Elijo campus in Cardiff.