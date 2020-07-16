Coronado Approves Temporary Use of Outdoor Public Spaces for Dining, Fitness Classes

The Coronado City Council unanimously approved the temporary use of outdoor public space for dining and fitness classes, Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey announced Thursday.

"We recognize the importance of our local businesses, their team members, and the people they serve so we are committed to doing everything we can, within the public health orders, to assist them during this time," said Bailey.

Bailey said all existing brick and mortar fitness businesses are eligible to apply for a permit to use newly available outdoor space.

All typical commercial use permit fees are waived and approvals will be very timely.

Bailey said anyone with information about obtaining a permit to contact the Director of Parks and Recreation, Roger Miller at rmiller@coronado.ca.us