Cooler Temps, Chance of Showers Expected Friday in San Diego County

A chance of showers is on the horizon for San Diego Friday morning – and maybe even some sprinkles later this weekend.

NBC 7 meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said clouds will blanket the region in the later half of Thursday as a potential weather system moves in overnight. Between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday, there will be a 20 to 30% chance of showers, west of San Diego’s mountains.

NBC 7’s Ashley Matthews said that chance of showers, as of now, looks like it may bring about one-tenth of an inch of rain to the county.

Midcap said this system will come with cooler, westerly breezes; Matthew said those gusty winds will last through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler.

The National Weather Service said there is also a chance of rain late Saturday through early Sunday.

Thursday is shaping up to be a nice, mild February day. Friday thru Sunday will be a little cooler with a chance for light showers. The best chances will be Friday morning, and again late Saturday through early Sunday. Check out the 4 panel for the deets in your area. #cawx pic.twitter.com/PxJ6Rs4nwP — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 10, 2021

In the mountains, Matthews said a “dusting” of snow may happen overnight Saturday into Sunday, at elevations above 6,000 feet.

Although this weather system will bring cooler temps, Matthews said that by the middle of next week, San Diego County should see days that are a bit warmer.

NBC 7 will keep you posted on the potential rain with our First Alert Weather here.

You can also check our radar below: